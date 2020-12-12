Oxfordshire ‘cycling champion’ role binned after previous holder complained she was powerless to effect change

Oxfordshire has abolished a role intended to promote cycling. The previous holder, Dr Suzanne Bartington, resigned in October complaining that it was difficult to serve as “the face of cycling” without any responsibility for transport decision making.
Bartington, an Oxfordshire county councillor, was tasked with promoting cycling and advising senior councillors on how to improve bike facilities.
However, she stood down from the role in October, explaining, “It's seemingly impossible to enact positive change in Oxfordshire without a portfolio or budget responsibility.”
Scores of people responded to a tweet announcing her decision, thanking her for her efforts. She told one that her head was “rather flat” after three years of banging it against a brick wall.
Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Bartington said: "I felt that what I would like to make happen was very difficult to do without being a cabinet member for the council.
"It is the cabinet who make decisions for the authority and I am a back bencher. It is very difficult to be the person who is the face of cycling and funding it but doesn't actually have any responsibility for decision making around transport."
She said she believes there should be a cabinet member for active travel with powers to make decisions about cycling. However, the BBC reports that the ‘Cycling Champion’ role will instead be replaced by a cross-party advisory group of councillors.
Councillor Arash Fatemian, who proposed the change, said a "diversity of approach" was needed.
"What works in cycling and walking for Banbury and its hilly surrounds will not necessarily suit the comparatively flatter and better-established commuter routes between Oxford, Abingdon and the Culham science park," he said.
Ah bike fiting is a complete can of worms. The trueth is most of the 'science' is questionable at best. I've had 2 and been pretty happy with them...
Schwalbe Winter 30mm spiked for me. They're rock solid on ice (even with fewer spikes). Several times I've been sceptical about them and dismounted...
WSCC has a long anti-bike history. During a cycling holiday in 2002, I was happily riding westwards from Brighton through Hove on a really good...
Howard has admitted to removing some of the responses
It depends on the sealant and type of puncture that determine how effective tubeless is. I've had 'cuts' that haven't sealed due to their size,...
Punctures are pretty rare these days with modern tyres (if cared for properly). But, how many canisters should one take for piece of mind?? I once...
Shame on you making someone in a 1 ton metal box have to slow down for 3 seconds, you know you should have disappeared into thin air the instant...
That was pure nastiness.
In the "Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?" section, why does it talk about the virtues of merino if this sock doesn't...
Excellent. Wahoo it is, then. Thanks for all your insights!