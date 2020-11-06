Oxfordshire County Council leader backs highways chief who endorsed tweet suggesting cyclists should move to the Netherlands

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Until drivers like this are given severe penalties and police are required by law to take action nothing will change...
I have a premium account and I still can. Just checked the desktop version.
There's nothing saintly about council van drivers- here's one about to pass a traffic light 0.7 seconds after it turned red, and 3.7 seconds after...
Costa's relegation transformed an OK day into a poor day for me. These last three stages have not worked for me.
I did hit a small deer years ago. I stopped and checked the headlights....
you will never win with a council I have had numerous bad experiences with them he doesn't care what you say
My girlfriend did. A driver watched video with the phone propped up in front of the instruments of the dash. Prosecuted and convicted based on...
Where are four way stop junctions terrifying? I've only come across these in the US but my experience is that at most some drivers will do an Idaho...
I do that too, ever since reading the instruction on the 'kapz' website. You'd think there would be enough pressure on the stem bolts to keep it...
Never said otherwise. ditto re the weekend