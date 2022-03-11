Near Miss of the Day 732: “Some drivers are just arseholes”

“Some drivers are just arseholes” is one of the subtitles that a road.cc reader gave this video of him getting a close pass from a van driver in Willenhall near Walsall.

Brendon, the road.cc reader who was on the receiving end of the close pass and took the footage told us: “It was 1st March and I’d decided today was the day to go into the office for the first time in 2022.

“It was a beautiful morning, and for the most part the ride was glorious as I rode from Warwick to Binley Woods (edge of Coventry).

“The roads were relatively quiet but as I went through a tight bridge in Willenhall a white van man must have got annoyed at the few seconds he had lost behind me and drove past me really close …. so much so that it caused me to wobble.

“I’ve reported the close pass to West Mercia Police via the Nextbase upload service, but have not heard any other feedback,” he added.'

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

