Near Miss of the Day 672: Bus driver pulls in while overtaking cyclist (video includes swearing)

“An awful overtake” is the verdict of the cyclist who was on the receiving end of this piece of driving by a bus driver in Hertfordshire who ignored oncoming traffic to overtake the rider, pulling in perilously close to him before it was safe to do so.

And as we see so often in this series, the driver’s determination to get in front of the cyclist and put him in danger was misplaced too, the rider catching up with the bus shortly afterwards.

Darryl, the road.cc reader who submitted the video, said: “I had a very near miss with a double decker bus whilst cycling in Wendover, Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon.

“I had lights front and rear and there is oncoming traffic but it still didn't stop an awful overtake.”

The bus is operated by Red Rose Travel, which runs services in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire, including the numbers 50 and 55 which go through Wendover.

There is no route X listed on the company’s website, however, leading us to wonder whether this bus was out of service at the time?

