Near Miss of the Day 636: Van driver overtakes one cyclist, almost hits two others head-on

Some very poor driving on display in our Near Miss of the Day feature today, with a van driver overtaking a cyclist on a narrow road failing to slow down for two others coming in the other direction and almost hitting them.

Mark, the road.cc reader who sent us the clip, said: "It happened a couple of weeks ago on a quiet country road in Foulridge, Lancashire.

"I was out with my 14 year old son on our MTBs, me in front and my lad behind. I could see the white van coming down the road from some way off and could tell he was going a bit quick, but as I got closer I could see he was overtaking another cyclist, not slowing down and almost completely on my side of the road.

"I had no choice but to come to a complete stop and head as far into the side of the road as I could, telling my lad behind to do the same.

"Fair to say I may have made my feelings known to the driver of the van who gave me a middle finger salute, which I guess tells you all you need to know about the utter cockwomble behind the wheel. Wasn't just me and my son he endangered but also the other cyclist, who you can see has a worried look over their shoulder as the van comes through.

"I've seen plenty of bad driving in my time but this was one of the worst, if I hadn't stopped I've no doubt the van would have taken me and my son out as there was literally no room. Complete buffoonery of the highest calibre."

