Live blog

It's Tuesday and another belter on the weather front...join Dan Alexander for the second live blog of the week...
Tue, Sep 07, 2021 09:11
29
Police install 'give cyclists room' signs...local asks for 'cyclists single file' version; Cycling UK defends West Kernow Way after criticism of muddy trails; Vuelta white jersey Gino Mäder donates €4,500 to charity; Alex Cow-sett + more on the live blog
11:50
South Western Railway improves cycling facilities at six stations
Bournemouth Station (Google maps StreetView)

The Bournemouth Echo reports South Western Railway has announced the completion of improvements to six cycle parking schemes at stations across Dorset. Weymouth, Dorchester South, Wareham, Parkstone, Gillingham and Bournemouth Station have all benefited from the works.

There is now increased parking, as well as upgraded CCTV. Similar works were completed at Sherborne's station last year. 

Cllr Mike Greene, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Sustainability at BCP Council said: "I am delighted that BCP Council has been able to assist South Western Railway in introducing these CCTV-monitored cycle racks in Bournemouth and Parkstone Stations. It is a relatively minor start but helps address a real need.

“Not only does this make it more accessible for those who cycle on their commute, but it is very much in line with the council’s effort to encourage people to choose more sustainable ways to get about ways to get about."

11:34
Places we'd rather be...Annemiek van Vleuten pedals past paradise

Add it to your bucket list...how good does that look? 

10:44
Police install 'give cyclists room' signs...local asks for 'cyclists single file' version

Thoughts on these new signs Leicestershire Police have been putting up? Can't be a bad thing to keep informing motorists...

Ana Blanquete certainly thought so, she replied: "Love this! Plenty of times shouting 'roads are for vehicles, not just cars' to careless drivers."

Someone who did not, however, was the one local who thought he had a much better idea: a sign reminding cyclists they 'must' ride single file. Among the amusing replies was this one from RC D Mitchum explaining, "Police only deal with crimes mate. Riding abreast is not only legal, it's recommended by police and driving instructors." 

Beyond this part of the discussion, some wondered what difference the signs would make on a road such as the one shown, as drivers would likely squeeze past anyway. Another user set their sights on winning the 'niche alternative sign' award...thankfully not about cyclists...but demanding a "sign for horse riders not to use mobile phones"...

10:09
Alex Dowsett goes wildlife watching at the Tour of Britain

We shared the snaps of the highland cows out on the stage two route yesterday...but what about the baa-rmy army getting a little too close to the action?

09:09
Cycling UK statement on West Kernow Way

We got in touch with Cycling UK for a bit more reaction to the West Kernow Way kerfuffle...

Hopefully it shouldn't come as a surprise to the UK-based cyclist that if you head off-road pretty much at any time of year potentially there will be mud!

At Cycling UK, we don't want to give people the wrong impression about the adventure routes we're creating - they are tough and challenging but also filled with history and the variety of natural beauty which makes riding through our countryside so attractive. 

This type of cycling isn't for everyone of course, but for those who like that type of riding it's a whole world of fun. Catering for this sort of riding, doesn't just give the leisure off-road rider somewhere to go though, but also has massive tourism benefits for rural communities and is a vital part of our off-road campaigning on improving access in England and Wales.

It's a bit of a leap though to suggest by doing vital work in this area, we're ignoring the wider needs to improve everyday cycling. The recent changes we've helped bring to the Highway Code for cycling, adoption of our calls for increased funding by the Welsh and Scottish governments, ongoing legal battle in Shoreham and more clearly show our commitment in this area.

The great thing about Cycling UK is that we're working to support all types of cycling, cyclists and potential cyclists too - hopefully that's something everyone who enjoys cycling or wants to cycle more can support.

08:55
Vuelta white jersey Gino Mäder donates €4,500 to charity

He promised to donate €1 to charity for every rider he beat on stages of the Vuelta a España...who knew Gino Mäder would end up fifth on GC and wearing the white jersey? That made it a hefty €3,159 bill, but Mäder went one step further and added on €10 for each rider he beat on GC too — what a good sport.

Justdiggit, a charity aiming to 'regreen' Africa in the next ten years, is the deserving charity the Swiss rider will help out.

07:45
Cycling UK defends West Kernow Way after criticism of overly muddy trails

Cycling UK defended its headline new route, the West Kernow Way, after some on social media objected to the pictures used to promote the ride showing challenging muddy trails. On its website Cycling UK is upfront about the route being a challenge and that "there are a few short sections that were very wet and boggy even in June." Although some have said these were mysteriously missing from the route's glossy promotional video (at the bottom of this post), and the picture above of one such sector, didn't go down too well with some...

To which Cycling UK responded...

However, for every person slamming the state of that trail, there was also someone ready to say you should expect some sticky sections on a 230km off-road route here in the UK. Some also pointed out that Cycling UK had done well to join up existing routes and lost trails into a challenging route, and unlike Sustrans and the Canal & River Trust — it doesn't hold responsibility for creating and maintaining the routes.

What do you reckon? Are a couple of muddy trails a dealbreaker for you? Have you been put off? Or does the challenge make you more likely to take a trip down to the South West?

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

