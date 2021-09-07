Police install 'give cyclists room' signs...local asks for 'cyclists single file' version; Cycling UK defends West Kernow Way after criticism of muddy trails; Vuelta white jersey Gino Mäder donates €4,500 to charity; Alex Cow-sett + more on the live blog

The Bournemouth Echo reports South Western Railway has announced the completion of improvements to six cycle parking schemes at stations across Dorset. Weymouth, Dorchester South, Wareham, Parkstone, Gillingham and Bournemouth Station have all benefited from the works.

There is now increased parking, as well as upgraded CCTV. Similar works were completed at Sherborne's station last year.

Cllr Mike Greene, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Sustainability at BCP Council said: "I am delighted that BCP Council has been able to assist South Western Railway in introducing these CCTV-monitored cycle racks in Bournemouth and Parkstone Stations. It is a relatively minor start but helps address a real need.

“Not only does this make it more accessible for those who cycle on their commute, but it is very much in line with the council’s effort to encourage people to choose more sustainable ways to get about ways to get about."