Near Miss of the Day 729: ‘Must Get In Front’ driver almost left-hooks cyclist

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Hampshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Mar 07, 2022 20:26
Yet another driver in our Near Miss of the Day series who ‘Must Get In Front’ – also known as MGIF – of a cyclist, this time as they both turn left on the same corner, and who almost takes out the rider on the apex of the bend.

It happened last summer on Waterloo Road in Southampton, Hampshire as road.cc reader Paul was riding home from work at 6am.

“It was at the junction of Waterloo Road, Southampton UK. While it might not seem so but I did slam on the brakes and my back wheel did skid.

“It was also a lot closer than it looks because of the wide lens. To me the driver simply wanted to get to the turn before me at whatever cost.

“It was reported to the police and I was told that someone will contact me. The operator told me they put it down as dangerous driving.

“However I didn't receive any follow on call. I guess they didn't do anything.”

He added: “To me close passes is a regular occurrence.”

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

