Near Miss of the Day 729: ‘Must Get In Front’ driver almost left-hooks cyclist

Yet another driver in our Near Miss of the Day series who ‘Must Get In Front’ – also known as MGIF – of a cyclist, this time as they both turn left on the same corner, and who almost takes out the rider on the apex of the bend.

It happened last summer on Waterloo Road in Southampton, Hampshire as road.cc reader Paul was riding home from work at 6am.

“It was at the junction of Waterloo Road, Southampton UK. While it might not seem so but I did slam on the brakes and my back wheel did skid.

“It was also a lot closer than it looks because of the wide lens. To me the driver simply wanted to get to the turn before me at whatever cost.

“It was reported to the police and I was told that someone will contact me. The operator told me they put it down as dangerous driving.

“However I didn't receive any follow on call. I guess they didn't do anything.”

He added: “To me close passes is a regular occurrence.”

