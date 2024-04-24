Near Miss of the Day 901: Taxi driver gets police warning letter over close pass that cyclist "nearly felt the wing mirror"

A close pass by a taxi driver, that the cyclist on the receiving end says felt like the vehicle's wing mirror barely missed him, was dealt with by Derbyshire Police issuing the professional driver a warning letter.
road.cc reader Kev was cycling to work in Derby on the A609 High Lane, in West Hallam, when the close pass happened, the taxi driver overtaking over the top of the brow of a hill, despite oncoming traffic and the road's markings, the professional driver's overtake the manoeuvre we are going to focus on in the clip.
As per the Highway Code, when there are double white lines where the nearest to you is broken, "This means you may cross the lines to overtake if it is safe, provided you can complete the manoeuvre before reaching a solid white line on your side."
Backed up by the Road Traffic Act 1988 sect 36 & TSRGD regs 10 & 26, for double white lines where the line nearest you is solid, "This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less."
In this case it appears the driver began the overtake on the section with the solid line nearest, the road not clear due to the oncoming drivers in the opposite direction.
"I nearly felt the wing mirror," Kev told us, before explaining he deliberated over sending the footage to the police due to having submitted videos in the past and heard nothing back.
"It is pretty common on my commute, to be fair," he explained. "I cycle to work on a mountain bike so I can go off road as much as possible, but there is only one small section which is purely off road. There are no cycle lanes from Ilkeston to Derby that I am aware of. I try to go via the 'Great Northern Greenway' but this only covers about a third of my commute, the rest is on roads."
A week after the report was made to Derbyshire Police, the force replied to Kev explaining that they would be sending a warning letter to the driver involved.
Half expecting an eventual response on twitter from drivers about how the cyclist should be closer to the kerb (despite 1/3 the handle bar being over the kerb - i.e. they should be easily 1m further out... (note - while riding further out may be best practice, it IS NOT a defence for the driver; IMHO if anything it is an aggravating factor - drivers should be expecting the rider to correct this and so allowing for a safety margin after they do!))
Bluntly put van behind was too close and should be getting a warning. Taxi should be getting prosecuted >:(
moving on from the obvious condemnation of the driving and the 'puishment' of said driver. I would always advise riding in primary whenever there is a solid white line on the riders side of the road
I disagree, it's not up to the cyclist to police the road, had no car been coming the other way there's room to overtake safely if they cross the white line, that's the drivers choice. Cyclists can only do so much. Now obviously you could argue that if a solid white line is in place it is not safe to overtake, and that has merit, however the bottom line is the taxi should have given more space or waited, no amount of road positioning can stop an idiot from being an idiot. Should cyclists take up primary whenever a car is oncoming? No.
A warning letter, if it exists at all, that says simply "Now don't do that again, m'kay? Otherwise we'll have to send you another letter."
You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a
pedal cycle,horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less, or a cyclist whatever his speed and whatever the oncoming traffic (Lancashire Law)
https://upride.cc/incident/sh63ymkdg64yvn_corsacrv_uwlcross/
https://upride.cc/incident/sj15agx_sprinter_uwlcross/
etc. etc- all ignored by LancsFilth
The Taxi was way too close for comfort. Surprised the police did not do a bit more, that pass was really poor driving for a professional driver.
Don't fall into the trap of thinking that a 'professional driver' behind the wheel of a Taxi is in any way shape or form more capable than the average 'non-professional' driver. In my experience they are sometimes amongst the worst drivers on the roads! Not because they're incompetent, but because they presumably think since they drive so much, and do so for a living, that they don't need to comply with all of the usual silly little rules and polite etiquette that us 'normal' drivers are supposed to. Places to go, people to pick up innit! No time to do stupid unimportant things like give way properly, overtake safely or observe things like box junctions and no parking/drop-off areas!
I agree, intuitively one would assume that spending eight or more hours a day on the road would make them better drivers but it's not like sport practice, often the longer you spend driving the sloppier you get as bad habits are just repeated over and over again and if you get away with them they become ingrained. I know that when I did a few months as a motorcycle courier my riding definitely got worse simply because I stopped concentrating as much as I had previously and became more blasé about risk.
Agreed. I don't recall a bad experience in the UK, but some of the scariest car rides I've ever had have been in taxis, and this was before the Uber/Lyft era.
If the police only consider that worthy of a warning letter, then I'd have no confidence there's any deterrent to stop that happening again.
I'd also consider cycling carefully on the pavement there would not result in any police action against the cyclist. So that's what I would probably do if riding a mountain bike.
It's probably the courts are full, the letter is equivalent, get out clause.
You'd expect someone whose livelihood relied on being able to drive, wouldn't simply accept points or driving course automatically.
But then you'd like to think professional drivers wouldn't drive like that in the first place, though its scarily common ime.
Doesn't make any difference if you are hit by the wing mirror- when the police are determined to take no significant action, that's what they do. I have been hit twice- the first was before I got the camera and the police wrote it off as 'only a momentary loss of concentration' and the second time (with video) they just ignored the report. As for this licensing authority stuff: they do indeed pretend to be taking it seriously, but in practice it's just 'having a word with...'. That's what they did with this
https://upride.cc/incident/nu62myh_blackburntaxi_closepass/
TBH all the cars need a letter at least with the Taxi being the worst but this is a good example of the need to ride in the Primary Position. The rider is far too close to the kerb and drivers are unthinkingly using the lane . Requires confidence to do this though especially with cars travelling at that speed .
Personally, I wouldn't cycle on that road, it looks like hell. At the speed he is cycling at, I'd go onto the pavement.
Except I'd wager that he wouldn't just get a warning letter from the police for that? Suddenly he'd become a dangerous antisocial behaviourist and they'd enforce the Very Letter of the Law.
If that's only a warning letter what the hell do you have to receive to see the driver get fined? If you have the taxi details report it to the license authority too.
Most certainly report it to the licensing authority, they may (rather than 'will) take it more seriously than the Police.