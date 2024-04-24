Near Miss of the Day 901: Taxi driver gets police warning letter over close pass that cyclist "nearly felt the wing mirror"

A close pass by a taxi driver, that the cyclist on the receiving end says felt like the vehicle's wing mirror barely missed him, was dealt with by Derbyshire Police issuing the professional driver a warning letter.

road.cc reader Kev was cycling to work in Derby on the A609 High Lane, in West Hallam, when the close pass happened, the taxi driver overtaking over the top of the brow of a hill, despite oncoming traffic and the road's markings, the professional driver's overtake the manoeuvre we are going to focus on in the clip.

As per the Highway Code, when there are double white lines where the nearest to you is broken, "This means you may cross the lines to overtake if it is safe, provided you can complete the manoeuvre before reaching a solid white line on your side."

Backed up by the Road Traffic Act 1988 sect 36 & TSRGD regs 10 & 26, for double white lines where the line nearest you is solid, "This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less."

In this case it appears the driver began the overtake on the section with the solid line nearest, the road not clear due to the oncoming drivers in the opposite direction.

"I nearly felt the wing mirror," Kev told us, before explaining he deliberated over sending the footage to the police due to having submitted videos in the past and heard nothing back.

"It is pretty common on my commute, to be fair," he explained. "I cycle to work on a mountain bike so I can go off road as much as possible, but there is only one small section which is purely off road. There are no cycle lanes from Ilkeston to Derby that I am aware of. I try to go via the 'Great Northern Greenway' but this only covers about a third of my commute, the rest is on roads."

A week after the report was made to Derbyshire Police, the force replied to Kev explaining that they would be sending a warning letter to the driver involved.

