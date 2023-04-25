Near Miss of the Day 862: Cyclist guesses motorist wanted to intimidate him with last-minute swerve

This one came with a warning of "police indifference" from the road.cc reader who submitted today's Near Miss of the Day clip, after no further action was taken to this alarming piece of driving because... there was no record of the report, and then it had been incorrectly dealt with by a trainee, meaning the 14-day window had passed.

Reader Steven was left to assume this driver's last-minute swerving manoeuvre had been an attempt to intimidate him, having initally thought it might have been to avoid a pothole.

"The video was shot as I was cycling south into Brookmans Park in Hertfordshire at the end of March," he explained. "On a reasonably quiet road the oncoming 4x4 suddenly swung across the road towards me before pulling back at the last moment. I turned in to avoid it and initially thought it had swerved to avoid a pothole but there was nothing there.

"I can only assume that the driver wanted to assert his dominance over cyclists by either trying to scare me or make me fall off. I did an online check and the Toyota isn't taxed, nor did it have an MOT.

"What was disappointing though was the subsequent reaction from the police. I submitted an online report on the force website and got back an automated email saying someone would be in touch within 48 hours. Nothing happened so I used their query to find out what was happening.

"Again an automated response that a member of the appropriate team would be notified and they'd get back to me. Again nothing. I finally used the complaints page, which did elicit a response from a real person who initially said that there was no record of the report, and then that it had been incorrectly dealt with by a trainee.

"However, it was now more than 14 days since the incident so nothing more could be done. Twice now I've been knocked off my bike by a car pulling out at a junction and the attending police did nothing. Now they won't even pretend to look at video footage.

"Last year in London I was kicked in the face by a delivery driver who was trying to smash my phone when I took a photo of him blocking the pavement on a blind bend. The attending police officer told me that it wasn't illegal for delivery vehicles to park across the pavement and that I had aggravated the situation by taking a photograph. You can't win.

"Don't expect any help from the police if you don't drive."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you've caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you'd like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

