Near Miss of the Day 826: Police force lottery continues as no further action for this driver's close pass on cyclist (video includes swearing)

It's a long-standing fact of life as a cyclist reporting video footage of close passes and other dangerous driving that the luck of the draw — which police force's jurisdiction an offence happens under — can greatly impact if you'll be ignored, hear of a warning letter or that your footage led to tougher action.

Today's Near Miss of the Day comes from Greater Manchester, but only just. The road.cc reader who submitted this clip has had far greater luck getting justice for the dangerous driving they have experienced over the border in Lancashire.

No such punishment here, not even a warning letter, an outcome the reader told us was particularly "disappointing" as they "know for a fact" had it happened a couple of hundred metres away, across the border, it would have been a different story.

"I experienced this dangerous close pass cycling up Scout Road in Bolton," the reader recalled.

"I promptly sent it off to GMP through their awful reporting system only to hear that no further action was to be taken due to staffing issues.

"I'd done half the work for them so I'm really sad and disappointed that not even a warning letter was sent to the driver. I know for a fact that Lancashire Constabulary would've acted if I was across the border, which is literally at the bottom of the road I was on."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site.

