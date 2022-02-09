Near Miss of the Day 710: Double close pass, blaring horns, and dangerous manoeuvre by van driver… but careless driving charges dropped for both motorists

Despite road.cc reader Andy describing this double close pass as “probably the worst case I've been involved with yet”, both motorists saw charges of careless driving against them dropped.

The footage, taken in January 2020 (ah, the fast pace of the law), shows the cyclist filtering through traffic on a dark and miserably wet night in Glasgow.

Andy then turns right at the lights onto the Barrhead Road, where he is soon greeted with a long blast of a car horn, a close pass from a 4x4 and a particularly frightening manoeuvre by a van driver.

“I've only just found out the result after chasing up the Procurator Fiscal,” Andy told road.cc.

“Despite the police actually doing a good job here and charging both drivers with Careless Driving, the PF have thrown it out as No Further Action.

“No idea why, as it's probably the worst case I've been involved with yet.”

