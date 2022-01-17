Near Miss of the Day 698: MGIF BMW driver close passes cyclist AND runner

It's a double close pass special today courtesy of a must get in front driver in Northamptonshire. Not just a close pass on a cyclist...but a runner too...

This one comes from Plumpton Road, linking Weston and Woodend in the East Midlands county, where road.cc reader Bruce was enjoying a "great day out" on the bike.

Travelling at around 16mph he approached the runner when the familiar rumble of a car neared from behind.

"I tried to hold a primary position to signal they needed to wait until it was safe," Bruce explained. "There are a lot of potholes on the left and the road is narrow but I could hear they had not kept a distance.

"They kept going until he forced me to the left into the path of some rather nasty potholes, either that or get hit essentially as they squeezed between myself and the runner."

On reviewing the rear camera footage Bruce noticed the driver had barely slowed during the approach and overtake.

"They were, for some reason, desperate to get through," he continued.

"Luckily the runner was okay, and with earbuds I think she realised how close a call she had. This was reported to the police and I believe actioned, however I am unaware of any outcome as Northampton don't get back to you like other forces."

