Near Miss of the Day 694: King of MGIF drivers just has to get in front at congested roundabout

Today in our Near Miss of the Day series we are in Manchester for a brief glimpse of the king of the must get in front drivers — leave all expectation of patience and common sense at the door for today's shocker...

This footage was taken at the White City roundabout in Trafford where road.cc reader Brett was "patiently waiting for the lights to turn to carry on straight over the junction, as was my right of way to either go left towards Victoria Warehouse or continue on Trafford Road.

"It was quite clear from looking to my right, due to the engine revs of the Mercedes behind me something was not quite right. The driver was in a 'go straight ahead' lane but chose to cut across me to gain 200 yards."

Upon catching up with the motorist, Brett "kindly informed" him that he also has a rear camera "which subsequently caught his face clearly and him appearing to give me the bird".

Brett submitted the footage, along with other clips, to Greater Manchester Police but has not heard back about any of the incidents.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

