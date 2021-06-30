Near Miss of the Day 604: Driver makes two close passes in succession into oncoming traffic

A motorist moving across a solid white line to overtake a cyclist but still making a close pass, then doing it again on another rider, features in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

It was filmed by road.cc reader BucksCycleCammer, who said: "This one is from 11th June in Lane End, Bucks. We have a close pass, crossing the solid white line, and into oncoming traffic, on a bend. And then it's all repeated for the next cyclist up the road.

"Thames Valley Police provided an update via letter dated 25th June, as below. Initially I had focused on the 'no further action' and wondered what more is required, but on a second read they have actually written or spoken to the driver, which is the outcome I am most often notified of by TVP."

In order to bring a prosecution for any offence in the Magistrates' Court there has to be sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of a conviction, the evidential burden of proof being 'beyond reasonable doubt 'On this occasion the matter has been dealt with by way of an out of Court disposal with suitable advice given to the identified driver of the third party vehicle. Thames Valley Police will be taking no further action.

