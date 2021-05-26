Double Near Miss of the Day 587: Two drivers pull out on cyclist – from opposite sides of junction (includes swearing)

With our Near Miss of the Day series now heading towards 600 videos showing motorists putting cyclists in danger, we thought we’d seen it all.

Not so, as it turns out, with this latest clip showing two drivers – one in a car, one in a van – both pulling out on a cyclist, from opposite directions, as he approaches a crossroads.

There’s a fair bit to unpack from the footage, not least how to assess where the danger is coming from.

The rider has to swerve away from the road as the motorist in the red car pulls out from the right – and then has to swerve back in as the van comes straight across at the junction.

Both motorists have come across the broken lines at the junction telling them that they should give way to traffic on the main road – our suspicion is that the driver of the third vehicle here, another white van, has flashed their lights to tell them to go, and that none of them has spotted the cyclist approaching.

The clip was sent in by road.cc user Sevenfold, who said it happened in the rain yesterday close to the village of Shenstone, which lies just south of Lichfield in Staffordshire.

“Unfortunately, the registrations are not clear enough to report,” he told us.

And perhaps keeping with the zeitgeist – see this story from earlier in the week – he added: “If you can hear any swearing, I apologise in advance.”

