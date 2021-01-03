Near Miss of the Day 517: Right-hook on London's new Cycleway 9

Here’s a first for our Near Miss of the Day feature – it’s one filmed by yours truly last week on the new Cycleway 9 in Chiswick, west London, where I almost got right-hooked by a driver, the footage recorded on a GoPro camera I recently treated myself to. There’s a bonus at the start of the clip, too, with a bare-shirted guy on inline skates screaming at pedestrians to get out of his way as he hurtles along the pavement on Chiswick High Road.

First, that right hook. With this stretch of Cycleway 9 only opening to cyclists on the Monday before Christmas, it’s clear that some motorists haven’t yet got used to the new road layout.

More than once, I’ve seen drivers turning right into Chiswick High Road from Turnham Green Terrace (where the branch of Snappy Snaps is at the start of this video above) onto the cycleway itself, which used to be the left-hand traffic lane. All of them have immediately realised their mistake, and quickly changed lanes.

Then, there are situations similar to the one filmed here, where drivers turn across the cycleway itself to access the side streets off Chiswick High Road.

As always, I’d been checking over my shoulder, as well as scanning the oncoming traffic, for exactly this reason so I anticipated what was about to happen – in return, receiving a very apologetic wave from the driver as he passed in front of me.

It’s clear there are some teething issues here, and regarding that right turn from Turnham Green Terrace, I and others have flagged it up on Twitter as a problem that needs addressing to Hounslow Council and London Walking & Cycling Commissioner Will Norman.

And as for that inline skater? I first spotted the bloke, always dressed in maroon harem pants and a blue blazer, a few weeks ago down by the river in Hammersmith, going at a fair lick of speed as he weaved his way in and out of various couples, dogwalkers and parents with young kids.

More recently, I’ve seen him on Chiswick High Road itself, but the yelling seems to be a new addition to his repertoire. A few minutes before I filmed this clip, he was skating much faster along the pavement, shouting out to warn people of his imminent arrival – and, at this point, wearing his jacket.

He then went back the way he came, still at high speed, clutching a takeaway coffee before – for whatever reason, and out of sight, taking his blazer off and wrapping it around his waist and setting off down the pavement again. Maybe the barista had forgotten the sugar?

