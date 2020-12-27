Near Miss of the Day 516: Overtaking driver brakes to avoid hitting oncoming car

It’s a two-for-one in our Near Miss of the Day series today with a pair of videos submitted by a road.cc reader – the one above showing a Mini driver who had given a group of riders plenty of space while overtaking them forced to brake to a halt to avoid a head-on crash with a BMW coming the other way.

The second video, below, shows another overtaking manoeuvre in which the motorist doesn’t just put the cyclist at risk, but also themselves and the occupants of the vehicles coming from the opposite direction, missing a pair of cars by a matter of inches.

The Highway Code says (Rule 162) that “Before overtaking you should make sure the road is sufficiently clear ahead” and that drivers should ensure that “there is a suitable gap in front of the road user you plan to overtake.”

Rule 163, meanwhile, tells motorists to “Overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so,” and to give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.”

Mark, the road.cc reader who sent in the clips, told us that he had also submitted them to Sussex Police’s Operation Crackdown, and that both motorists had been sent warning letters.

