Near Miss of the Day 508: A classic pinch point close pass by 'Must Get In Front' driver

A classic pinch-point close pass by a "Must Get In Front" driver graces our Near Miss of the Day series today ... but the cyclist on the receiving end has so little faith in Cambridgeshire Constabulary that he didn't submit the footage to them.

This one was sent in by road.cc reader Mike, who said: “Yet another ride and yet another near miss.

“After previous reports to Cambs Plod I do not bother sending any in as they are taken seriously enough unless a cyclist dies.”

Referring to the death last month of Edward Frome, he said: “This one is 100 metres from the death of a cyclist two weeks ago, I had passed that at the time.

“The location is Huntingdon Road, Banks End, Wyton on the A1123, the big issue here apart from the MGIF driver is the incident was at the crossing pinch point, the crossing installed to allow crossing for the shared use infrastructure, which crosses back in 100 metres rather than a continuation route from the shared use facility in place.

“Anyway … I was doing around 32 km per hour on my gravel bike after a morning ride with some pals and 1.5 miles from home, as can be seen I was approaching the pinch point and the MGIF Fiesta driver close passed.

“If I was going to slow down and join the horrid cycle path which is mainly used by pedestrians then I would not be here to write this,” he added.

“It is an infrastructure and design problem which was called out from construction as well as lack of policing and poor driving standards.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

