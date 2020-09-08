Near Miss of the Day 466: Pointless ‘victimless’ punishment pass

Today’s near miss – effectively considered a ‘victimless’ crime by Avon and Somerset Police – was the second close pass by the same driver on the same stretch of road.

The incident occurred on Coronation Road in Bristol, near ASDA last month.

“This was the second pass from this driver on that stretch of road,” said Jack, who submitted the footage. “The first was just a 'regular' horribly close pass.”

When challenged about his manoeuvre, the driver’s response was: "Use the cycle lane."

The incident was reported to police, who responded: “Thank you for taking the time to upload your footage which has now been processed (a warning letter or a fixed penalty or a prosecution has been issued). Thank you for helping to keep our roads safe.

“I can confirm that as you are a witness to this offence, you will not receive any further updates.”

Most police forces accept reports by cyclists of careless or dangerous driving – often close passes captured on camera – as a complaint by a victim. They will then provide information about the investigation in compliance with the Victims Code of Conduct.

However, several forces effectively treat close passes of cyclists as a “victimless crime” by regarding those on the receiving end as merely witnesses.

Cycling UK believes that in treating a cyclist submitting evidence as only a witness, these forces are implying that their report isn’t been taken seriously.

