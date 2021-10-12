Near Miss of the Day 463: Police officer pulls out on cyclist

One of the more niche sub-genres in our Near Miss of the Day series comprises incidents in which the perpetrator is a police officer – there’s some examples here –and it’s always a bit of a head-scratcher given that they tend to be better trained than the average driver as well as being, you know, the people tasked with upholding the law.

So while today’s offering, which happened on Lilford Road in Camberwell, South London just after 8am this morning is by no means the worst example of driving we’ve featured in the series, we thought it was worth sharing.

As Rendel, the road.cc reader who posted the footage to Twitter says, “It’s not exactly a near miss (could have been if I hadn’t kept aware) but if the police can't be bothered to look for bikes or indicate before pulling out ...”

He added that he has lodged a formal complaint with the Metropolitan Police regarding the incident.

