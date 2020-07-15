Near Miss of the Day 442: Close pass on blind corner

Today's offering in our Near Miss of the Day series is one of those in which you watch the clip for the first time and assume you've seen the piece of bad driving being highlighted, in this case a van driver overtaking the cyclist, then as you continue watching you realise there was worse to come.

This one happened in South Ockendon, Essex and was filmed by road.cc reader Tony, who told us: "I was cycling up Stifford Hill, a short climb with the road marked by double solid white lines.

"Towards the top there is a blind corner and the driver of this Ford C-Max decides this is a good place to overtake into oncoming traffic (apologies for the bad language), was really surprised at the poor judgement of the driver thinking this was a good place to overtake.

"I've reported this to Essex Police, just waiting to see if they do anything," he added.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

