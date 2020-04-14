Near Miss of the Day 398: Close pass for charity worker on way to work to deliver e-bikes for NHS staff

There may be much less traffic than usual on the roads at the moment, but that isn't stopping cyclists from being on the receiving end of close passes. And while the mainstream media is focusing on leisure cyclists taking their outdoor exercise during lockdown, many people riding bikes at the moment are doing so to get to and from essential work.

Those elements come together in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series, shot near Stirling in Scotland by road.cc reader Mairi.

She received a close pass from a driver on Friday morning as she was riding to the charity where she works - and where she would be delivering e-bikes to NHS workers to help with their commutes.

She said: "I work for an environmental charity, today I was going to work to deliver ebikes to NHS staff. The roads were empty, so uncalled for, there was no congestion? Wonder what goes through people's minds?"

