Near Miss of the Day 393: White van man in close pass (includes swearing)

Perhaps unsurprisingly we've seen a bit of a lull in submissions to our Near Miss of the Day feature over the past week or so - but here's one that landed in our inbox today that dates back to last October and where the cyclist has just heard back from the police.

It was sent to us by road.cc reader Andy, who told us: "White van man close passed me in Menston West Yorkshire, luckily the muddy site entrance gave me a little room to manoeuvre, apologies for the language.

"The driver was on his phone and failed to stopped at the red light at the crossing because from the look in his mirror he knew I was going to have words with him if he stopped.

"This near miss was in October last year I heard today from the Police, who said 'the driver pleaded guilty by post, the case was withdrawn as they were disqualified from driving a few days later' for other offences, so at least in theory he isn’t still driving for a living."

