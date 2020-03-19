Near Miss of the Day 390: A&E doctor gets fast close pass

There is, quite rightly, a lot of focus on NHS staff at the moment, with healthcare professionals in the front line of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the steps that can be taken to protect them while treating patients – but, if they commute to their workplace by bike, they're simply another cyclist on the road and as exposed to danger from motorists as anyone else on a bicycle.

That's highlighted by today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series, submitted by reader David, a GP trainee who currently works as an accident & emergency doctor in Wrexham, North Wales

David, a three-time Scottish hill climb champion who nowadays is primarily a time triallist, said: “I was riding to work and nearly didn't make it yesterday [Tuesday].

“Dark Mazda CX5 H14TSG brushed past me at circa 45-50mph, overtaking then immediately swinging onto slipway in front of me.”

Thankfully, David managed to make it to work in one piece.

We’re sure you will join us in wishing him and his colleagues at the hospital where he works and throughout the NHS strength for their efforts on our behalf in the weeks and months ahead.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling