Naked cyclist arrested while riding bike along coastal path slams “upsetting” public negativity

A naked cyclist who was arrested at the weekend while riding along a coastal path as part of a charity fundraiser has criticised what he calls the “upsetting negativity” that often surrounds naturism in the UK.

Stuart Gilmour, a 44-year-old HGV driver, was cycling on the Wales Coast Path from Prestatyn to Colwyn Bay, wearing nothing but a pair of trainers, when he was reported to police by a member of the public and arrested, North Wales Live reports.

After spending a few hours in a cell, Gilmour was eventually released after CCTV footage of him cycling along the promenade towards Colwyn Bay proved that he was not indecently exposing himself.

Under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (England) and the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, public nudity is not illegal in Britain unless there is intent to cause alarm or distress to others – something organisers of local editions of the World Naked Bike Ride, who clear the events in advance with police, make a point of emphasising every year.

However, Gilmour – whose “eventful” ride in north Wales at the weekend forms part of his bid to cycle 1,000 miles in the nude to raise money for mental health charity Mind – says that while the online and public reaction to his naked bike rides is mostly positive, he does find some of the personal attacks “upsetting”.

“I find the negativity upsetting at times,” he told North Wales Online. “It’s just people attacking me before they know me and jumping to conclusions. The vast majority of people I encounter react positively, and I try to engage with people who aren’t onboard and talk to them about naturism and why I’m so keen to promote it.”

The 44-year-old, who has been practising naturism “almost 24/7” for roughly ten years, continued: “For me, naturism is about pure comfort. I’m more comfortable naked than when I’m wearing clothes. I feel like I’m judged more when I’ve got clothes on, if they’re too tight etc.

“Naturists are some of the nicest people you could meet. They don’t judge you on the way look but on the kind of person you are.

“I think the problem is that people associate nudity with sexuality. Naturism has nothing to do with sexuality. A lot of it is about body positivity, which is a big thing for me. We’re told we’ve got to be on this diet or the other – if you look at men’s magazines, for example, you’ve got guys who are ripped with huge muscles.

“That’s not attainable for a normal guy working nine to five and looking after a family. I’m just trying to promote being happy with who you are because we are only here for a short amount of time, so just accept the person you are and enjoy life.”

He does, however, accept that a balance should be struck, especially when entering shops or pubs during his naked cycles.

“I don’t just walk in and expect to be accepted because that’s their private property, so I always ask permission,” Stuart says. “The way I do it is that I’ll go in clothed, have a chat with them, and from then on I’ll just turn up. With pubs for example, I’ll cycle to the door with my shorts on and pop my head in to ask beforehand.

“It’s their business at the end of the day and they might have kids around. There are times I’ll have a pint outside without any clothes on and times I’ll be inside and fully dressed. The vast majority of people I come across respect it once they know what I’m doing.”

The Manchester-based cyclist’s arrest at the weekend isn’t the first time in recent years that naked bike riders raising money for charity have encountered controversy and sometimes dangerous opposition from other members of the public.

Last July, two tandem cyclists, who were riding the length of Britain in the nude to raise money for Mind, as well as awareness of rewilding, were reportedly struck by a motorist who “deliberately” swerved into their path as they passed through Perthshire.

Naturists Colin and Sadie, part of a group known as the Free Wilders – who believe that rewilding is “possibly the most important thing for us to do right now to prepare ourselves for the challenges of climate change” – were riding the 960 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End when a motorist allegedly drove straight towards the pair and struck them near Bridge of Earn.

And in June, the post-Covid reemergence of the World Naked Bike Ride events across the UK – which aim to protest car culture and dependency on oil, as well as highlighting the vulnerability of riding a bicycle – attracted some online criticism, with Greater Manchester independent mayoral candidate Nick Buckley announcing that the event “will not be allowed” in the city upon his election.

“We need to bring back common decency and self-respect,” Buckley claimed. “Morality and lack of shame are missing in action.”

However, away from the cesspit of inevitable social media overreaction, the rides in London, Brighton, and York enjoyed a carnival atmosphere, with York organiser John Cossham saying that the public reaction was one of "just cheering, clapping, laughing – and we were able to use the spectacle to share our pro-cycling and anti-fossil-fuel sentiments.”