Nail traps laid down against Cheshire cyclists

Cyclists in woodland near Warrington in Cheshire have been targeted this weekend by someone laying wooden boards with nails sticking through them on a popular trail.
Facebook user Nick Caldwell posted pictures of the traps on Friday to the Appleton Thorn Village group on the social network.
In the post, he said: "For all those who may use Daresbury Firs for exercise.
There’s a malicious moron loose!
"These have been found today buried in Daresbury Firs, presumably to ‘deter’ cyclists but putting all who use that area for exercise, and their pets, at serious risk of injury."
On Saturday, he updated his post to say that police had been in the area that morning.
"Not sure how far the police are on with their investigation but we now know who the perpetrator is and where he lives," he said.
Nick told road.cc on Sunday: "I believe one of the local MTB riders has had a heated conversation with the perpetrator during which he admitted to making and planting the devices and threatening to do it again! What a prick!
"Having discovered who is responsible I intend to refer it via Crimestoppers and point them in the right direction.
"The police discourage reporting incidents via social media bizarrely.
"However, there was a police presence in Daresbury Firs the morning after I posted, hopefully looking for other devices rather than just evicting cyclists."
The BBC World Service report is a good start, and notable for a few things, such as it's the notoriously anti-cycling BBC, and there was no mention...
That is a very sensible use of punctuation and under no threat from me at all. I will not file them with Wham! though.
If you are an arm warmers kind of person who likes to strip them off as you get warm then this is your kind of jacket. If you are willing to...
Please report this. He should be 2.25m from the kerb, it looks like less than 1m to me.
It tends to deter the hanged.
Are continental BMW drivers the same as in the UK then?
Seriously! Do you bench mount yours for gluing?
They put one of these shared paths in Edinburgh up and down Leith walk. But most of the time the part labeled for bikes is full of people walking,...
Giant Allegre, frame from early 90s. Near Granada, Spain.
I only know one guy whose brakes don't squeel in the wet, he weighs 67kg, runs 140mm rotors on a CX bike, and runs a very small frame size. To my...