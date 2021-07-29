Pick-up driver who crashed into group of cyclists charged with murder

A pick-up truck driver who crashed into a group of cyclists who had just started a race in Arizona in June has been charged with murder after one of the riders dies in hospital earlier this month.

Shawn Chock, aged 36, had already been indicted on charges including nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident in Show Low, around three hours northeast of Phoenix, on 19 June.

Chook was shot by a police officer as he tried to drive away from the scene of the crash in which seven cyclists were injured.

One of the cyclists, 58-year-old Jeremy Barrett, subsequently died from the injuries he sustained when Chock is alleged to have deliberately driven into the group of riders at the Bike The Bluff event.

“Jeremy was a wonderful mentor and friend in the cycling community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

According to officials, some 270 cyclists were competing in the various categories of the 58-mile race, which aimed to raise money for a local school.

Witnesses reported seeing cycle helmets, shoes and broken bikes strewn across the road, and photograph taken at the scene showed the wheel of a bike stuck in the pick-up truck’s grille.

One of those taking part, Tony Quinones, described how he saw the driver veer across three lanes towards a group of fellow competitors.

“I don’t know who the heck this guy is, or what his motive was, but he intentionally did not go left into a parking lot,” he said at the time.

“He drove his truck directly and intentionally into our group, and you could hear him accelerate until he hit that telephone pole.”

Other cyclists ran to the vehicle and were shouting at the motorist to get out, but he instead sped off.

Police set off in pursuit and Chock was shot outside an ACE Hardware store several streets away. He was released from hospital earlier this month after treatment for his wounds.

Chock is reported to have a number of arrests for driving under the influence, as well as a number of past convictions.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI and shoplifting and entered a no contest plea to a charge of aggravated assault. He spent more than 16 months in jail from May 2013 after breaching probation conditions.