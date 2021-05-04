Muc-Off Built in Britain: Donate £5 for the chance to build your dream custom road bike in our mega raffle!

What would it feel like to ride your own fully custom road bike? Well thanks to Muc-Off and a host of other brilliant British brands, you could make that dream a reality simply by donating £5 to CALM!

Donate £5 via JustGiving here by 30th May for the chance to build your dream bike

That's right, one lucky cyclist is going to be selected from everyone who has donated on our JustGiving page, and then will liaise with the experts to make their dream bike a reality. Overseen by bicycle care and components specialist Muc-off, we've brought together three more brilliant British brands in Rourke Cycles, Pacenti Cycle Design and Gun Control Paint to create the bike. Muc-Off itself was born in a Dorset garage in the mid-nineties, and this project brings together everything that’s great about successful British brands in the bike industry with humble routes.

So, what exactly is on offer? Here's a checklist of what will feature on the raffle winner's dream bike:

Custom Rourke 853 frameset and fork (rim brake)

Custom paint job from Gun Control Paint

Pacenti carbon wheelset

Challenge 27 Paris Roubaix tyres

Muc-Off tubeless sealant and Muc-Off tubeless valves

Handlebar, stem and bar tape: winner's choice

SRAM Force eTap AXS 2X D1 Electronic Road shifters and derailleurs

SRAM Force AXS rim brakes (pair)

SRAM Force D1 DUB Gloss 46-33 crankset, 170mm cranks

SRAM XG-1270 D1 Silver 12-speed 10-33 cassette

SRAM BB DUB T47 bottom bracket

The winner will also get a year’s supply of Muc-Off cleaning products to keep their new bike spick and span.

Hopefully you'll all agree, this is going to add up to one very special ride indeed! The creation of the bike will form part of our 'Built in Britain' partnership with Muc-Off, and we'll also be making a cool series of three videos profiling the stories of Rourke Cycles, Pacenti Cycle Design and Gun Control Paint.

When our winner is chosen, they will get to experience the process of seeing their very own dream bike come to life. From measuring up with Rourke Cycles for a quality Reynolds 853 steel frameset, to creating a custom Gun Control paint job through to picking the ideal Pacenti hoops, it's going to be an experience our winning cyclist will never forget.

And... if you're not the chosen one, you'll still be pleased to know that every penny raised via the JustGiving page will go to CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). CALM are a leading movement against suicide, and run a free, confidential helpline and webchat service 365 days a year for anyone who is struggling with their mental health. Find out more about CALM here.

Just in case you missed it, here's the link again to our JustGiving page which is open for donations until 11.59pm on 30th May. Very best of luck to everyone donating, we'll be back to draw the winner on 31st May after our closing date!

Small society lottery number: 21/00531/LOT