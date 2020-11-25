Met police officer denies dangerous driving charge relating to patrol car crash with burglary suspect fleeing on bike

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court to face a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he allegedly chased and ran over a burglary suspect who was fleeing on a bike last year.
Police Constable Eugene Acheampong, aged 28 and from Rainham, pleaded not guilty to the offence at Southwark Crown Court this morning, reports The Romford Recorder.
He was charged with the offence following an investigation into the incident, which happened on Sirdar Road in Wood Green, north London in August last year, by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The case was moved to the Crown Court last month after PC Acheampong elected for trial by jury in a hearing last month at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
That hearing was told that the officer, driving a marked patrol car, was responding to reports of two suspects who had been seen breaking into cars.
One of the suspects, Arnold Taylor, tried to make off on his bicycle but PC Acheampong gave chase in his car.
Simon Maughan, prosecuting, told magistrates that the officer’s vehicle struck Mr Taylor, and ran over both the suspect and his bike, causing injuries including a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4-inch facial cut.
The case will now proceed to trial on 9 August next year.
