Met police officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove over suspect fleeing on a bike

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after he drove a marked police car into a suspect who was fleeing by bike. The charge comes following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The BBC reports that on August 3, 2019, PC Eugene Acheampong was called to Sirdar Road in Wood Green, North London, after reports of two suspects breaking into cars.

Arnold Taylor tried to ride away on his bike, but prosecutor Simon Maughan told Westminster Magistrates' Court that PC Acheampong drove into him, running over both bike and suspect.

He Mr Taylor suffered a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4in (10cm) laceration to his face.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said the case was suitable to be heard at the Magistrates' Court but PC Acheampong chose to be tried by a jury at Crown Court.

He was released on bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on November 25.

According to Crown Prosecution Service guidance, the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving is committed when the manner of the defendant's driving is dangerous and results in another person suffering a serious physical injury.

It states: “The offence is an either way offence carrying a level five fine and/or six months' custody in the magistrates' court with a mandatory disqualification period of at least two years (unless special reasons are found not to disqualify) and endorsement. An extended retest is also mandatory.

“In the Crown Court, the maximum penalty is five years' imprisonment and/or a fine with a mandatory two-year minimum period of disqualification (unless special reasons are found not to disqualify) and endorsement. An extended retest is also mandatory.”

Comments are closed.