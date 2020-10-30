Met police officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove over suspect fleeing on a bike

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after he drove a marked police car into a suspect who was fleeing by bike. The charge comes following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.
The BBC reports that on August 3, 2019, PC Eugene Acheampong was called to Sirdar Road in Wood Green, North London, after reports of two suspects breaking into cars.
Arnold Taylor tried to ride away on his bike, but prosecutor Simon Maughan told Westminster Magistrates' Court that PC Acheampong drove into him, running over both bike and suspect.
He Mr Taylor suffered a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4in (10cm) laceration to his face.
Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said the case was suitable to be heard at the Magistrates' Court but PC Acheampong chose to be tried by a jury at Crown Court.
He was released on bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on November 25.
According to Crown Prosecution Service guidance, the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving is committed when the manner of the defendant's driving is dangerous and results in another person suffering a serious physical injury.
It states: “The offence is an either way offence carrying a level five fine and/or six months' custody in the magistrates' court with a mandatory disqualification period of at least two years (unless special reasons are found not to disqualify) and endorsement. An extended retest is also mandatory.
“In the Crown Court, the maximum penalty is five years' imprisonment and/or a fine with a mandatory two-year minimum period of disqualification (unless special reasons are found not to disqualify) and endorsement. An extended retest is also mandatory.”
Comments are closed.
Much too kind to call them "stupid"...
I concur 100%, and I guess many would too...tho, if only the vulnerable brave cyclist victim had survived to see justice had been done against that...
Oh yes, that'll be it...
This is a good point, but while many councils declared a climate emergency and/or commited to LTNs a while ago, others didn't bother. I suspect...
Gaciron and Towild lights on AliExpress are very good and cheap compared to the same lights we get here that are made by those companies. Long wait...
Our bicycles don't have minds of their own, and we don't let them run free.
I added ours to the house insurance. Bikes up to £500 are included anyway. Over that you need to register the details and value of the bike. Cost...
It seems to be hard wired into Stagecoach drivers to bully cyclists. I've had loads of run ins with them, usually with a punishment pass from them...
Kids gain experience riding in a TT position using TT bars, not resting their elbows on the tops of road bars which the pro's do because TT bars...
I caught the Chris Boardan desert island discs this morning, quite lovely it was and less anti cycling than eBurts BBC normally is. I was a bit...