Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Man cycling with family hit in face with bottle by passer-byLewens Lane, Wimborne, via Google Street View

Man cycling with family hit in face with bottle by passer-by

Victim sustained lacerations to face in assault by group of men in Dorset earlier this month
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 18, 2022 17:49
8

A man cycling with his family in a Dorset town sustained lacerations to his face when a passer-by hit him with a bottle.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Saturday 6 August in Wimborne, say Dorset Police, who are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers say that the man, who lives locally and is aged in his 40s, was cycling on Lewens Lane with his family on the evening in question when they passed a large group of people at a point where the pavement narrows.

The victim was said to have been assaulted by a number of men from that group, one of whom hit him with a bottle.

The group made off towards Leigh Road after a member of the public intervened.

Police Constable Kelly Cole of Dorset Police said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I would also ask motorists to please check their dashcam for any relevant footage as this incident occurred on a busy road.”

Anyone who has information is requested to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email to 101 [at] dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220127862.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers may be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Assault
dorset
Dorset Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 