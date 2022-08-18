Man cycling with family hit in face with bottle by passer-by

A man cycling with his family in a Dorset town sustained lacerations to his face when a passer-by hit him with a bottle.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Saturday 6 August in Wimborne, say Dorset Police, who are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers say that the man, who lives locally and is aged in his 40s, was cycling on Lewens Lane with his family on the evening in question when they passed a large group of people at a point where the pavement narrows.

The victim was said to have been assaulted by a number of men from that group, one of whom hit him with a bottle.

The group made off towards Leigh Road after a member of the public intervened.

Police Constable Kelly Cole of Dorset Police said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I would also ask motorists to please check their dashcam for any relevant footage as this incident occurred on a busy road.”

Anyone who has information is requested to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email to 101 [at] dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220127862.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers may be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.