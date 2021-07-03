Lorry gets stuck on climb of Tour de France Stage 8

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
what was the driver charged with? If it is not assault and ABH, then that is outrageous.
It doesn't really meet any criteria for being defamatory, so your concern for vthejk is kind but misplaced....
Being required to make restitution for financial loss is not punishment.
I suffer from occasional arrythmia's, brought on by dental procedures, which also triggered generalised inflammation throughout my body; dentists...
They must really have some belief in their brakes. I'd be a bit concerned that my Hope Tech 3 E4s might not make it all the way down.
Yet another reason, as if needed, that: ...
My T2 needs long reach brakes. I think its got R650's
Don't forget 'tax paying'
I used to see a Major Taylor branded bike in Altrincham. I can't find any info on this as a bike brand and assume it was a customised one off.
Well Im not a footie fan and i wasnt going to go out anyway but I relented and did push the bike out for my regular city crit....