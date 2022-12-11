“It’s all just to make room for cyclists”: Locals blast removal of bus stops on new cycleway route

A Dublin resident has blasted the council’s decision to remove several bus stops along a new cycle route into the city centre, which she says has made it difficult for her elderly neighbours to access public transport.

Currently under construction, the Clontarf to City Centre cycleway will provide segregated cycling facilities and bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7km route from Dublin’s Northside to the city centre.

According to Dublin City Council, the route will offer “high quality, continuous and consistent” cycling infrastructure on each side of the road, catering for existing and future demand, and aims to “protect vulnerable road users”.

The council also says the new route will “improve bus journey times and reliability” and “simplify the interchange between bus services and other transport modes”. This will be achieved by the removal of seven bus stops, four inbound and three outbound, along the new route.

A report on bus stop spacing along the route into the city centre found that “improving bus stop spacing can benefit all bus service stakeholders and will help maintain an equal frequency of services along this major corridor.

“Design guidelines suggest benefits such as increased bus reliability, reduced bus journey times and reduced operator costs. Concentrating passengers at fewer stops improves boarding times.”

However, the decision to remove the bus stops has come under fire from locals, who have argued that the increased distance between stops now falls outside “international best practice”.

“It is absolutely awful for me and my neighbours,” 63-year-old photographer Paula Nolan told the Irish Independent this week.

Ms Nolan, who lives on Strandville Avenue in North Strand, has lost the bus stop at the top of her road, with the nearest remaining stop a further 200 metres away, up a substantial hill.

“Our bus stops have been taken away and it’s absolutely terrible. It’s permanent too, not temporary,” she said.

“My neighbour has MS and she has lost her bus stop, it’s terrible. I can’t even tell you how upset we are. For me, I’m 63 and I carry photography gear, but I had surgery which means I can’t carry too much heavy stuff.

“Now it’s so difficult, especially if we want to go to the airport with luggage.”

She continued: “I don’t have some muscles after surgery, so it was already very hard with lifting. To pull the bags up the hill to the next bus stop is so tough, and it’s all just to make room for cyclists.

“I always use public transport for awkward and heavy stuff. We used to go to the top of our road and be in town in ten minutes. The one across the road is scheduled to be removed too.”

The new cycleway will also incorporate floating bus stops, a concept common in the Netherlands and elsewhere, and which is increasingly being rolled out in the UK, in which segregated bike lanes on roads used by buses run alongside the footway at bus stops, which are placed on an island between the footpath and the main carriageway.

A similar initiative in Bath came in for criticism this week after some locals claimed that the infrastructure puts pedestrians getting on and off buses at risk.

On the subject of Dublin’s new cycleway, Ms Nolan continued: “They are creating island bus stops to accommodate cycling lanes, because there is not enough space for both, I understand that. But it needs to be integrated together for both bus users and cyclists. It’s not fair that the elderly must walk much further to a bus stop, especially up a hill.

“International best practice is that stops in urban areas should be no more than 400 metres apart, now here they are 600 to 700 metres apart.

“They have misinterpreted international best practice. I don’t expect to see the bus stops reinstated, but I would like to shine a light on current and future planning.”