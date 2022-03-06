Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Just Eat delivery rider stabbed in the back in attempted bikejacking

Just Eat delivery rider stabbed in the back in attempted bikejacking

“I’ve been stabbed, I think I’m going to die,” said victim of attack in Birmingham, who is now recovering
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Mar 06, 2022 12:09
4

A Just Eat food delivery rider has been stabbed in the back in Birmingham during an attempted bikejacking.

The unnamed rider, who is said to be a male aged in his thirties, was approached by four youths on Sidcup Road in Kingstanding at around 6pm on the evening of Wednesday 2 March, reports Birmingham Live.

After he was stabbed, the cyclist collapsed to the ground, and told local residents, “I’ve been stabbed,  I think I’m going to die.”

He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment. He is now reported to be in a stable condition, with his injuries no longer life-threatening.

Meanwhile, his assailants were said to have fled the scene on two motorbikes.

To date, no arrests have been made, with West Midlands Police, who have been studying CCTV footage and interviewing people living locally,  saying: “We’re following up some lines of enquiry, but no arrests at this stage.”

West Midlands Police said the victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening as it revealed he was now in a stable condition.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Curt Wilkins, of Force CID, had said: “We’re at the early stages of our enquiries and work is on-going to identify the offenders. We’d ask anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage to get in contact with us.

"And any witnesses who may have information and haven’t yet spoken with officers should also get in touch. Contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation 20/266627/22, or call 101. Or to remain 100 per cent anonymous, and pass on information without giving your details, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

We’ve reported on a number of bikejackings in the West Midlands here on road.cc, often carried out on the region’s extensive canal network with gangs targeting lone riders.

> Police hunt balaclava-wearing mugger who pushed cyclist into Birmingham canal in attempted bikejacking

West Midlands Police
Birmingham
bikejacking
Just Eat
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments