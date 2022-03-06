Just Eat delivery rider stabbed in the back in attempted bikejacking

A Just Eat food delivery rider has been stabbed in the back in Birmingham during an attempted bikejacking.

The unnamed rider, who is said to be a male aged in his thirties, was approached by four youths on Sidcup Road in Kingstanding at around 6pm on the evening of Wednesday 2 March, reports Birmingham Live.

After he was stabbed, the cyclist collapsed to the ground, and told local residents, “I’ve been stabbed, I think I’m going to die.”

He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment. He is now reported to be in a stable condition, with his injuries no longer life-threatening.

Meanwhile, his assailants were said to have fled the scene on two motorbikes.

To date, no arrests have been made, with West Midlands Police, who have been studying CCTV footage and interviewing people living locally, saying: “We’re following up some lines of enquiry, but no arrests at this stage.”

West Midlands Police said the victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening as it revealed he was now in a stable condition.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Curt Wilkins, of Force CID, had said: “We’re at the early stages of our enquiries and work is on-going to identify the offenders. We’d ask anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage to get in contact with us.

"And any witnesses who may have information and haven’t yet spoken with officers should also get in touch. Contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation 20/266627/22, or call 101. Or to remain 100 per cent anonymous, and pass on information without giving your details, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

We’ve reported on a number of bikejackings in the West Midlands here on road.cc, often carried out on the region’s extensive canal network with gangs targeting lone riders.

> Police hunt balaclava-wearing mugger who pushed cyclist into Birmingham canal in attempted bikejacking