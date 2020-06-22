Join road.cc on Zwift: ride your socks off!

We've been having fun organising our Ride Your Socks Off! series: we get to ride with you guys (virtually) and give away socks. After our four-week inital series we did a couple of meetups, but now the rides are back on the calendar. Tonight's ride is at 7pm UK time (GMT+1). Click here to join it.

How does Ride Your Socks Off! work?

It's pretty simple: we all ride round together, then at a set point there will be a sock givewaway (often 45 minutes in, or on the hour). The ride leader takes a screen grab and the person directly behind the leader at that point wins the socks. It's a chance to win something and an incentive to stay together.

Alternating D and C weeks

For our new 12-week series of rides we'll be alternating between D weeks, which are flatter routes and not as hard, and C weeks, which are a bit faster and hillier. All the C weeks are on routes that end with a climb, so after the sock giveaway you can go as hard as you like on the final push.

Join in!

If you're not on Zwift, already, read our guide on how to get started - you don't need as much kit as you think to try it out! If you're already signed up then sign up for the ride here.