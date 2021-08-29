Joe Lycett's Channel 4 show criticised for promoting anti-LTN 'conspiracy theory'

Comedian Joe Lycett's Channel 4 show has been criticised for suggesting that some councils' main motivation for implementing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods is to raise money by fining motorists.
In the piece, the 'Joe Lycett's Got Your Back Show' visited one Low Traffic Neighbourhood in Parsons Mead to demonstrate how 'easy' it was for motorists to be unknowingly fined.
Comedian and writer Sophie Duker, who was presenting the segment, started by admitting she didn't know what the signage denoting the low traffic neighbourhood zone meant.
She said: "I last passed a theory test in the noughties so I don't know what this (sign) is."
> 'Traffic is not a force of nature' Boris Johnson praises success of Low Traffic Neighbourhood and cycle schemes
After meeting a 'local hero' and anti-LTN campaigner who admitted being fined multiple times for breaking the rules, the presenter then starts warning motorists approaching the zone that if they don't have a Broad Green permit they face a fine of £65 for driving through.
The show then looked at how much money councils were 'putting away' in fines from motorists breaking the new laws.
Duker then went to Croydon Council's offices to 'put signs up fining people for doing things they have always done for years and years', in order to serve 'justice'.
Cycling campaign groups were quick to respond to the claims made in the show with many taking to Twitter to voice their feelings.
Croydon Cycling Campaign wrote: "What 'takes the biscuit' is that you haven't reported the following facts: Locals are exempt; Croydon Council gives 3 free permits to households inside the zone. People who live outside the area can still drive into it, just not rat run through it."
Another local cycling safety group described the segment as 'shameful'.
They commented: "This is so shameful. Should we just disregard the law just because we feel like it?
"Comparing using a phone when waiting for someone on foot with curbing a behaviour (ratrunning) that is deeply damaging to people's health and wellbeing is deeply misinformed. Shame on you."
The Independent's Policy Correspondent Jon Stone also weighed in on the argument.
He said: "If you don't know what road signs mean then please don't drive a car.
"The claim that councils are doing LTNs for the fine money is a conspiracy theory.
"The programme made no effort to present the rationale for the scheme or any alternative point of view at all."
> Department for Transport say councils must give walking and cycling schemes time
Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.
"Careless" not "dangerous"? I beg to differ, as this was clearly, undeniably, blatantly dangerous, and to call it otherwise is denying the facts...
So far so good with the Knog Oi, mounted on my race bike, close to the stem. Please note that I have a RedShift ShockStop stem, which dampens...
Nigel the liar keeping up form? Surely not ! Didn't he announce he left the forum for good ?
All those schemes have been amended over the years to reduce the burden on taxpayers and the older , more beneficial schemes are not open to new...
But at least they don't swear, so they tell us....
One can only hope! As far as motorists are concerned I have become pretty much jaded to their behaviour. In general most are fairly good and will...
[/quote] Try getting cups and cones for a Shimano wheel over a few years old... At least the Fulcrum parts are still made. [/quote]...
Thanks for this guide, couple of corrections and a small extra bit that might help someone:...
Yes there are more 1x options for MTB, cyclocross and 'gravel'. I'm always happy to see more options. However the road bikes that I referenced? 2x...
I probably could have expanded further there to add that this style of bar was common back in't day (see this edition of Bike at Bedtime...