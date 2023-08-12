World Championships: Tom Pidcock smashes the field to win mountain bike cross-country rainbow jersey

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock has won the cross-country mountain bike race at the UCI World Championships, adding the rainbow jersey to the Olympic gold medal he won in Tokyo 12 months ago, and celebrating his victory by draping himself in the flag of Yorkshire as he crossed the line.

The 24-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider started the race in 33rd position on the grid following a late rule change by the UCI which, as we reported earlier today, has been strongly criticised by some of the discipline’s leading riders.

Going into the fifth of eight laps at Glentress, Pidcock was one of a trio of riders out in front at the head of the race.

With him were the Swiss rider Nino Schurter, 10 times a world champion in the event and defending his title today, and the South African, Alan Hatherly.

An attack by Schurter briefly distanced the other pair, but was countered by the Yorkshireman, who quickly built what would prove to be a winning lead.

New Zealand’s Sam Gaze, winner of the winner of the short-track race on Thursday in which Pidcock had to settle for the bronze medal, got across to Schurter’s wheel and prevailed over the 10-time rainbow jersey winner to take silver.