E-scooter rider arrested after cyclist left with “life-threatening” injuries in hit-and-run collision – as local police launch crackdown on “constant problem” of e-scooter misuse

An e-scooter user who fled the scene after colliding with a cyclist at the weekend, leaving her with serious injuries, has been arrested, as local police launch a crackdown on the “constant problem” of e-scooter “misuse” in the area.

The collision took place at around 8pm on Sunday on Ridegway in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, a road with a shared cycling and pedestrian path on either side of the carriageway.

After the e-scooter rider failed to stop at the scene, the cyclist – a woman in her forties – was taken to hospital with what Hertfordshire Constabulary described as “potentially life-threatening injuries”.

According to the latest police update, the cyclist is currently in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Following an initial appeal for witnesses and footage of the incident, Hertfordshire Constabulary have since confirmed that a 20-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing serious injury while disqualified. He remains in custody for questioning.

Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City

In a statement issued following the arrest, Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost warned riders that their e-scooter will be seized if they are caught riding it on the road, pavement, or cycleway.

“I would like to issue a reminder that it is currently against the law to ride e-scooters on public land anywhere in Hertfordshire,” he said. “We will be carrying out regular patrols in Welwyn Hatfield and targeting those who use e-scooters in this area.

“E-scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission. While they can be used on public land as part of a government trial, there are no trials taking place anywhere in the county at this time.

“If you are caught riding one on a public highway, pavement, or cycle lane it could be seized by the police. You could also be reported for driving offences which would lead to significant penalty points and a fine.”

In a renewed appeal for witnesses, Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“Were you driving in the area at the time and saw what happened? Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Sergeant Birkby, use the force’s online reporting or web chat portal, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62411/24.

In the wake of the serious collision in Welwyn Garden City, officers in nearby Stevenage have also launched an operation targeting the misuse of e-scooters, seizing two of the vehicles in the process after their riders were reported for not having the relevant insurance, with one also reported for riding without a licence.

“E-scooter use is a constant problem in the town centre and now the holiday season is upon us, it is likely to increase,” PC Jack Pickering, who is leading the crackdown in Stevenage, said.

“To this end we will be carrying out regular patrols in the town, targeting those who use e-scooters in this area.

“If you are caught riding an e-scooter on a public highway, park, pavement or cycle lane, it could be seized, and you will be reported for driving offences which could lead to significant penalty points (if you currently hold a driving licence) and a fine.

“If you are a parent letting your child ride an e-scooter in public, you will be the one found responsible and this could affect your own driving licence.”

As noted by Hertfordshire Constabulary, while e-scooters can be rented as part of official trials, riding privately-owned e-scooters on public roads is currently illegal in the UK.

In 2022 the then-Conservative government announced that the vehicles would be made legal through the creation of a low-speed, zero-emission vehicle category.

But this move – described as “complex” by former transport minister Guy Opperman – has been delayed several times, despite various charities, e-scooter operators, and retailers calling for the government to bring forward legislation.