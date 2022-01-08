Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Collision
New Year’s Day hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist seriously injured

New Year’s Day hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist seriously injured

Driver dragged Nigel Richards along for several yards before fleeing the scene
by Ryan Mallon
Sat, Jan 08, 2022 15:40
0

A cyclist and local councillor has been left seriously injured after a hit-and-run incident near Milton Keynes on New Year’s Day.

Nigel Richards, who is in his 60s, was hit by a black Nissan when riding on the Cranfield Road towards Salford last week. He was dragged along the road for several seconds, before the driver fled the scene without stopping.

Richards was later taken to hospital by ambulance, and his injuries have been reported by Bedfordshire police as “serious but not life changing.”

The Moulsoe man, who is deputy chair of the local parish council, is said to be a keen cyclist, and through his role in the council has promoted different cycle routes around Milton Keynes. These include the road on which he was hit, a clearly marked National Cycle Network route popular with local cyclists.

> Cyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run lorry driver was riding 3,000 miles in memory of niece

Bedfordshire Police, along with Richards’ family, have launched an online appeal for witnesses to the incident, which occurred around 11.50am on 1 January near Hulcotmoors Farm. 

“The driver failed to stop at the scene, leaving the victim badly injured, alone and very shaken by this incident", said PC Emily Ingle. "The victim described the vehicle involved to be a black Nissan Qashqai or X-Trail type vehicle.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, please let us know.”

Bedfordshire Police asks that anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or use their online reporting tool, quoting reference 273 of 1 January. 

Nigel Richards
hit-and-run
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments