New Year’s Day hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist seriously injured

A cyclist and local councillor has been left seriously injured after a hit-and-run incident near Milton Keynes on New Year’s Day.
Nigel Richards, who is in his 60s, was hit by a black Nissan when riding on the Cranfield Road towards Salford last week. He was dragged along the road for several seconds, before the driver fled the scene without stopping.
Richards was later taken to hospital by ambulance, and his injuries have been reported by Bedfordshire police as “serious but not life changing.”
The Moulsoe man, who is deputy chair of the local parish council, is said to be a keen cyclist, and through his role in the council has promoted different cycle routes around Milton Keynes. These include the road on which he was hit, a clearly marked National Cycle Network route popular with local cyclists.
Bedfordshire Police, along with Richards’ family, have launched an online appeal for witnesses to the incident, which occurred around 11.50am on 1 January near Hulcotmoors Farm.
“The driver failed to stop at the scene, leaving the victim badly injured, alone and very shaken by this incident", said PC Emily Ingle. "The victim described the vehicle involved to be a black Nissan Qashqai or X-Trail type vehicle.
“If anyone has any information about this incident or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, please let us know.”
Bedfordshire Police asks that anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or use their online reporting tool, quoting reference 273 of 1 January.
