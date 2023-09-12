Have you got what it takes to slay the Dragon Ride in 2024? Take on the UK's longest and most legendary one-day sportive

Need a challenge for next summer to motivate you through the winter? Well, challenging bike rides don't come much bigger than the Dragon Ride — an iconic and brutal sportive across some of Wales' most stunning terrain that might just be able to claim the title as Britain's hardest sportive.

Enter the Dragon Ride 2024

Each year thousands of cyclists from across the world take to the start line in search of an epic day in the saddle, and with the 300km Dragon Devil route racking up over 4,000m of ascent across some of the Brecon Beacons' most well known (and most feared) climbs, you're sure to have earned your finisher's medal.

And even if you're not ready to take on the full sufferfest on Sunday 23 June, there are three alternative shorter routes, including the 100km-long Macmillan100 ride, meaning there's an option for everyone to enjoy the stunning scenery, event-day atmosphere, sense of achievement and inevitable sore legs.

As the 20th anniversary edition of the event, riders can look forward to surprises and announcements in the lead-up to the historic day. Tickets go on sale today (Tuesday 12th September), with the first ticket window open until October 11th.

While full route and event information is yet to be announced, 2023's edition offered entrants four routes to pick from, a 'short' 100km route, a 157km Medio Fondo, 213km Gran Fondo or the full 296km Dragon Devil.

Choosing the longest routes guarantees riders the full tasting menu of climbs — Black Mountain, Devil's Staircase, The Devil's Elbow, Rhigos, The Bwlch, just to name a few — however even the shorter routes will test your climbing legs and feature many of the same ascents used on the longer routes.

With full route signs and even a timed hill climb, all you have to do is pick your ride and get that training in...

Don't just take our word for it, here's what five-time Dragon slayer Faith Gladwyn had to say about the event: "The Dragon Ride is a great goal for all cyclists. The reward is a ride in a beautiful area with people of a like mind, and a massive sense of achievement at the end. With the long climbs up Rhigos and The Bwlch; the hours of freedom; and the camaraderie amongst the riders, the memories from this event will stay with me forever."

Think you can slay the Dragon? If you think you have what it takes then head over to the website to get your tickets for 2024 — they will be snapped up fast so be sure to get in quick, train hard, and we'll see you on the 23rd June!

Get your tickets for the Dragon Ride 2024 here