Food delivered to elderly by cyclists during pandemic

A group of cyclists in India are working together to provide groceries and other essentials to elderly people unable to leave their homes.

The 'Relief Riders' have been trying to do what they can for the most vulnerable residents in Chennai, as the country continues to battle one of the world's largest coronavirus outbreaks.

Felix John is the 'bicycle mayor' of Chennai, after being appointed by BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise driven by the belief that bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world.

Felix, who is also a pioneer of the 'Relief Riders' programme said they started the scheme to help people suffering most during the pandemic while also hopefully promoting cycling in the city.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, he said that all the 80 riders are local volunteers.

Currently, the temperatures in Chennai are soaring and because of that the delivery services are available only before 11 am and after 4pm.

Venugopal, one of the riders , said: "Sometimes the cycle rides are short, sometimes it's long and we need to search for the items in different shops.

"But you realise it's all worth it when you see the smile of gratitude on the face of the receiver."