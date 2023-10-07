Fine for farm worker who injured cyclist due to dangerous load

A farm worker who caused a cyclist serious injuries due to a dangerous load he was transporting has been fined.

Teeside Crown Court heard that the rider sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a one-tonne bag of grain that Stephen Dunn-Fawell was carrying with a telehandler tractor, reports Teeside Live.

Dunn-Fawell had reportedly pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing serious injury through careless driving, an offence that came into effect in June last year under the created by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 – although the incident took place more than 18 months previously on 24 November 2020.

Lewis Kerr, prosecuting, told the court that the cyclist had been riding uphill on Stillington Road, Stockton, when he was struck from behind by the unsafe load.

“There was no great speed in the defendant’s driving,” he said. “The defendant followed the cyclist as he moved up the hill although it appears the cyclist was not moving at the speed Mr Dunn-Fawell anticipated.

“The telehandler was driving with the arms in such a position that upright ahead of the cab were two one tonne concrete bags of grain. The bags themselves began to sway and a bag was able to collide with the cyclist from behind.”

Following the crash, the driver was said to have told the cyclist repeatedly “I didn’t see you.”

The offence that Dunn-Fawell, who had no prior convictions, admitted carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment as well as a mandatory 12-month ban from driving.

However, Judge Howard Crowson decided against imposing a custodial sentence on the defendant, instead fining him £375, and rather than disqualifying him for driving handed him five penalty points.

He told Dunn-Fawell: “I appreciate your anxiety today as to whether or not you lose your driving licence and I can tell you that you are not going to. I don't consider it necessary to impose a level of penalty points which will deprive you of it.

“At the time of this unhappy event you never intended to do it and had been driving in a manner which you thought you were taking care. You clearly remained at the scene in order to care for him and I accept your regret and remorse at the injuries you caused to him,” he added.