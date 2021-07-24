Seven year old girl killed while cycling was 'full of love and laughter'

The family of a seven-year-old girl who tragically died in a collision while out riding her bicycle has described her as 'full of love, life and laughter'.
Eloise Jackson was struck by the driver of a lorry on the A338 in Collingbourne Ducis, Wiltshire, shortly before 18:30 on 13 July.
Her parents Laura and James, and older sister Anaiis, thanked family, friends and the community for supporting them 'through this terrible time'.
In a statement, the family said: “We cannot thank you enough, our wonderful friends, family and the community for supporting us through this terrible time.
“You are helping to create a legacy for Eloise that she would have been incredibly proud of.
“She loves, and still loves her pony, horses are a fundamental part of her existence. Therefore, as a family we have decided to donate the money to Greatwood, a charity which uses former racehorses to educate disadvantaged children and young adults with special educational needs.
“Eloise hated the thought of anyone struggling and found great comfort being around horses.
“How can we describe our Eloise? Her nickname was 'fizzy' as she had such a bubbly personality, full of life and laughter, love and giggles.
“The work has only just begun, with your help some good can come out of this tragic situation."
Eloise was taken to Salisbury District Hospital following the crash, but died a short time later, the BBC report.
She attended Collingbourne Primary School and a fundraising page created in her memory has now raised nearly £10,000.
Collingbourne Primary School head Dan Crossman described Eloise as 'a beautiful, kind and gentle little girl'.
Wiltshire Police is investigating and asked anyone with information to contact them.
