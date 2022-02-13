Support road.cc

Former Downing Street chief of staff denies buying £1,000 cycling kit with taxpayer money

Dan Rosenfield said it was "total nonsense" after the political advisor was accused of billing the taxpayer for his new kit...
by Dan Alexander
Sun, Feb 13, 2022 15:27
A former Downing Street chief of staff was last night embroiled in scandal over allegations taxpayers' money was used for £1,000 of cycling kit.

Dan Rosenfield worked as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief of staff between January 2021 and February 2022, resigning earlier this month during the 'Partygate' scandal.

But now the former political advisor has been accused of billing the taxpayer for cycling clothing and a fridge for his Whitehall office.

The allegations were published by the Daily Mail, with a source saying: "There was a row when he billed about £1,000 worth of cycling clothes to the taxpayer and did the same for a fridge, which, given the row over the use of wine fridges for parties in there, was a bit much."

The Mail used a photo of Mr Rosenfield wearing Rapha kit while arriving at Downing Street in October to illustrate the story.

However, the ex-chief of staff denies the accusations and insisted it was "total nonsense" to say he had claimed back the cost of the kit, but declined to comment when asked if he had used expenses for any type of clothes or a fridge.

In December, The Times alleged Mr Rosenfield was present at a Downing Street Christmas party in December 2020, hosted by head of the civil service — Simon Case.

Number 10 denied rumours but the former chief of staff eventually resigned earlier this month.

It is not the first cycling-related controversy to hit Downing Street during Johnson's premiership.

Last January, the Prime Minister was accused of breaking lockdown restrictions by going for a bike ride at Stratford's Olympic Park.

Downing Street
Dan Rosenfield
