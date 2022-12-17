Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Former decathlete Ben Gregory making “miraculous recovery” from bike crash that left him in comaTeam GB decathlete Ben Gregory (Instagram, Ben Gregory)

Former decathlete Ben Gregory making “miraculous recovery” from bike crash that left him in coma

Medics initially believed 31 year old would not survive injuries sustained in August when driver knocked him from his bike
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 18:59
0

Former decathlete Ben Gregory, who spent several weeks on life support after a crash while cycling in London, is said to have made a “miraculous recovery” from his near-fatal crash injuries – although the 31 year old will remain in hospital until at least mid-2023 as his rehabilitation continues.

Gregory, who retired from competition in 2019, was cycling home on 19 August from his work as a strength and conditioning coach at a gym in London when he was knocked off his bike by a driver.

> Team GB decathlete fighting for his life after serious crash while riding bike

The crash left him with life-threatening injuries include a fractured neck and skull, as well as multiple brain haemorrhages, and he was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital where he remained in an induced coma for a number of weeks.

Gregory, who competed for Great Britain and also represented Wales in three editions of the Commonwealth Games,  is now continuing his recovery at the Wellington Neurological Rehabilitation Unit in St John’s Wood, north west London.

Although he will remain there for at least six months, and will continue to need therapy once he is eventually discharged, his mother Lorraine told Sky News that his recovery has been “miraculous.”

She told the broadcaster: “One of the paramedics from the air ambulance crew who brought Ben to the Royal London, a guy called Frank, said that he didn’t think Ben could survive the injuries, because people usually didn’t.

“He continued to visit Ben since bringing him in, and saw him last week and said that his recovery had been miraculous. Without the London Air Ambulance, Ben would 100 per cent not be here today.”

Sky News says that friends and family of the decathlete have been undertaking a series of challenges to raise money for Gregory, who will not be able to go back to the flat where he lives with his fiancée, Naomi Heffernan, partly because it is not accessible by wheelchair.

He has also received messages of support from friends and well-wishers from the UK and beyond, with Mrs Gregory saying: “We’ve all been blown away by all the love and support for Ben, from people across the whole world.”

His friends Tom Wallace and Alex Banks is also undertaking a 60km run next Tuesday 20 December along the River Thames from Windsor to Henley then back to Marlow to raise funds for the London Air Ambulance.

So fair, the pair have raised £3,625 against a target of £3,000, with Wallace saying on his GoFundMe page that following his crash, “Ben has spent every single day since then beating the odds.”

Ben Gregory
London Air Ambulance
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 