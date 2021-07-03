#emptyroadsofengland – tonight at 8pm the streets, roads, lanes, avenues, and even the boulevards (there must be some) will be strangely quiet for a Saturday night, even a pandemic Saturday night, as England take on Ukraine in the quarter finals of the European Championships.

A good time to go for a bike ride then if you’re not into football or you just can’t stand the tension. The weather forecast doesn’t look great (we’re really selling this) but if you do venture out take a pic of the quietness and fire it at your social media platform of choice with #emptyroadsofengland hashtag and tag @road.cc if you’re using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or anything else that likes a tag.

We’ll put together a selection and we’ll be dishing out some socks too. Doesn’t matter if the roads you ride would be empty anyway or if they’re surprisingly not empty. Just share where you went on your Saturday evening ride. Extra marks will be awarded to anyone getting a flag of St George into their shot. Oh yes, and feel free to share your pics of empty, or less empty roads in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland… or anywhere else too.