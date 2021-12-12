Driver in Spain hits three pro cyclists on training camp

A driver in Spain ​has crashed into three riders from the Italian UCI Professional Continental team, Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli, with one of the cyclists described as having “literally bounced off the car’s windscreen.

The riders were on the first day of a training camp on the Costa del Sol when the incident happened on Friday morning near Benidorm.

The team says that the worst hurt of the riders was the 19-year-old Colombian, Brandon Rojas, who sustained a cut in the area of his throat as wall as a blow to his knee after hitting the car’s windscreen.

He was taken to the city’s hospital, where no fractures were discovered during an afternoon of tests, and he was released in the evening after having three stitches inserted in his neck.

The other two riders involved – fellow Colombian Juan Diego Alba and the Spaniard Martì Vigo – escaped with nothing worse than bruises.

The cause of the crash was said to be the driver turning onto the road just as the riders were coming down a light descent in the opposite direction.

Rojas will now rest for a few days before resuming training with the team.

There was no report of what action if any will be taken against the motorist involved.