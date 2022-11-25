Police search for driver who “rammed cyclist and dragged him along the road”

Police in London are appealing for witnesses after a motorist rammed a cyclist from behind before dragging him along the road by the hood of his coat in an apparent road rage attack.

The shocking incident occurred on 8 November in north London on Endymion Road, near Hornsey Gate, Haringey, at around 6.15pm. According to the Metropolitan Police the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was filtering past a queue of stationary traffic on his commute home from work when he passed the driver in question at a set of traffic lights.

As the cyclist pulled in front of the motorist as the lights turned green, the driver allegedly began to sound his horn and rev his car’s engine.

The Met says the enraged driver then rammed the cyclist’s back wheel twice, pushing him into oncoming traffic and causing his rear tyre to come off.

After the cyclist was luckily able to maintain his balance, the motorist reached through his car window and grabbed the rider by the hood of his coat and continued to drive, dragging him along the road at speed before fleeing the scene as his shocked victim eventually fell from his bike.

“This was a shocking road rage incident, which resulted in the cyclist being dragged along the road at speed before inevitably falling off,” Detective Sergeant Nick Davies said in a statement.

“The cyclist was left very shocked and shaken, but thankfully it did not result in more serious injuries due to surrounding motorists being alert and able to brake in time.”

Davies continued: “I would like to thank the people who have already come forward regarding this incident, as well as those who stopped to help the cyclist on the day.

“The incident happened during rush hour, and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to do so. If you were in the area at about 18:15hrs on Tuesday, 8 November please check your dash cam footage and contact us if you have captured anything, no matter how insignificant you think it is.”

The motorist has been described as “an ‘older’ black man with a beard and greying hair”, who was driving a blue car at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage has been asked to contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7959/23NOV22.

Witnesses can alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

The police’s appeal concerning the shocking road rage attack in north London comes in the same week that a cyclist in Poole was injured in a similar incident after a motorist allegedly took exception to the bike rider pointing out that he shouldn’t be using his phone while driving.

The driver then sped after the cyclist before mounting a pavement and knocking the man from his bike.

“I wasn’t being aggressive, but the driver flew off the handle. He was clearly using his car as a weapon,” said cyclist Don Codman, was left with cuts and bruises after the horrific assault, which was captured on a nearby house’s Ring doorbell system.

“Everyone knows there are idiots about, so who knows what will happen. For him to react as he did was just totally wrong,” the cyclist said.