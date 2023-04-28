Driver flips car onto side... minutes after seriously injuring cyclist in hit and run

A driver has been arrested for causing two collisions on the same stretch of road in Chester just minutes apart and being “unfit to drive”, which saw him turn his own car onto the side and left a cyclist with “serious, but not life-threatening” injuries.

The cyclist had reported the first incident to the police where they had been struck by the driver of a black and white Mini Cooper which had failed to stop at the scene on Wednesday (26th April) shortly after 6PM at the end of the Chester High Road.

A short time later, at 6:20PM, officers were called to another crash scene at Parkgate Road, a few kilometres down the spot of the earlier crash. They found the black and white Mini turned onto its side after the driver collided with a blue Skoda Octavia, leaving the 42-year-old driver trapped inside until firefighters arrived to help free him. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police told Wirral Glove: “The driver of the mini, a 42-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and being unfit to drive. He is currently being questioned in police custody.

“Enquiries in relation to the incidents are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any dashcam footage.”

The cyclist has been taken to the Aintree Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, while both drivers also sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics and fire crew were also called on to the site, who stabilised the two vehicles involved and then created space at the rear of one of the cars to enable the occupant to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Anyone with information in relation to this incidents is urged to report it to Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML-1533465 or call 101.