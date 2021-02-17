Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Statue of Justice, Old Bailey (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Flickr by Ronnie Macdonald).jpg

Driver believed cyclist run over by another motorist was “a black bin bag”

“No one thought it was a human being,” motorist’s lawyer told court
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Feb 17, 2021 12:00
11

A ​court in Scotland has heard that a driver who saw a cyclist who had fallen off his bike was “a black bin bag” just before the rider was run over by another motorist.

Post Office worker William Hicks, aged 39, admitted careless driving at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the incident on 6 February 2019 on Fulton Street in the Glasgow district of Anniesland, reports the Daily Record.

The victim, Brian Shields, spent three weeks in hospital after sustaining multiple injuries when Hicks ran him over in his Volvo.

Mark Allan, prosecuting, said: “He failed to see Mr Shields lying on the road and drove over him.

“Mr Shield’s body passed underneath Hicks’ car. He then stopped after the collision.”

Describing Mr Shields’ injuries, he added: “He sustained a number of fractures on his vertebrae, bruised ribs and cuts and was released from hospital after 20 days.”

Paul Nelson, representing Hicks, said: “The driver on the opposite side of the road suspected Mr Shields was a black bin bag, but it turned out to be a person.

“No one thought it was a human being,” he added.

Sentencing Hicks, Sheriff Alan MacKenzie said: “There was someone on the road and you drove over that person.

“I recognise it wasn’t obvious to you or anyone there he was a human being.”

Hicks was fined £715 and had his driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Careless driving
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments